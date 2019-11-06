Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan bills would let college athletes earn money

Posted 2:52 PM, November 6, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers will consider letting college athletes be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Bipartisan bills introduced in the state House on Wednesday are modeled after a proposal signed into law in California in September.

Legislators backing the measures say Michigan should lead on the issue of compensating college athletes because the NCAA is not moving quickly enough. The NCAA Board of Governors voted last month to allow amateur athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness. Rules and regulations will be finalized by January 2021.

The Michigan sponsors of the legislation are Republican Rep. Brandt Iden, who played tennis at Kalamazoo College, and Democratic Rep. Joe Tate, who played football at Michigan State University.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.