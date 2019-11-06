Muskegon-Lakeshore chapter names Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Boys and Girls Club Muskegon Lakeshore chapter held their annual Youth of the Year scholarship competition final vote November 5th.

Candidates from the boys and girls club went through a rigorous application process… we spoke to the club’s chief professional officer about what it takes to be youth of the year…

“… The road to being the youth of the year contestant and member, um, is a very long path.” Chief Professional Officer of the Chapter, Dakota Crow told FOX 17. “It starts in the club every month… with resumes, essays, interviews, volunteer hours, a strong academic profile… and the will to continue developing yourself as a professional and as a person.”

After a Q&A and presentations by the candidates, community members held a live-vote, naming Jaiden W the 20-20 youth of the year…

Jaiden took home a $2,500 scholarship and will go on to the local Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year to potentially compete for the Regional Youth of the Year. The winner of the regional competition will go on to Washington DC where they will meet our countries leaders, visit the white house, and compete for a $25,000 scholarship and the title of Boys & Girls Club National Youth of the Year for 2020.

“…They get to meet our nation’s leaders, go to the oval office, go in front of congress, and really get the chance to share congress and our national leaders what it’s like to be a youth in our nation today, and what we can do around policy to fix things that might be occurring in the daily life of our kids” Crow explained.

The boys & girls club also named their junior youth of the year, sunny h. Who took home a 2-hundred-and-50-dollar scholarship.

Candidates for youth-of-the-year were nominated based on their academics, community and club involvement, and by demonstrating a healthy life-style.