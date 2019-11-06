× Snow covered/slippery/icy roads likely 96 north into A.M. commute

WEST MICHIGAN — After a steady snow through most of the day on Wednesday along/north of I-96, snow will continue into the overnight and early morning hours on Thursday in those same areas. Not heavy, but, thick, wet, and steady. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing overnight into Thursday morning allowing freezing and ice on the roadways.

Our newsroom has already heard of several slide-offs Wednesday evening, and more are possible as temperatures continue to fall. Ottawa, Kent, and Ionia Counties northward are the locations that will likely see the poorest driving conditions overnight into the Thursday morning commute. We also know that salt/plow trucks have been out on area roads trying to improve conditions. Locations south of Grand Rapids may see some light snow shower activity or flurries, but certainly not the extent of snow covered roads our northern counties have endured.

The photo attached to this story was snapped by Seana and James Gluc in Muskegon. They measured about 3.5″ of snow!

Make sure to allow extra time for your Thursday morning commute…especially in all counties north of Grand Rapids. Thursday will be a quieter, drier day weatherwise. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.