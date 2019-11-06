Suspect arrested in kidnapping, sexual assualt

LAWTON, Mich. — A Lawton man was arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault after getting a ride from a young woman.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, a man convinced the woman to drive him from the Main Street Laundromat to a home in the Paw Paw area. The suspect pulled a knife and forced her to drive to a cornfield where he physically and sexually assaulted her. He then forced her to drive him into Paw Paw, robbed her and ran away.

The Van Buren County K-9 Unit quickly lead deputies to Jimmy Lee Mitchell of Lawton, who was questioned and arrested by police. The 55 year-old man is a habitual offender and is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and criminal sexual assault.

The victim was treated for injuries at Bronson Lakeview Hospital and released. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office are not identifying the victim and ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 269-657-2006.