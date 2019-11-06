Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect arrested in kidnapping, sexual assualt

Posted 9:03 PM, November 6, 2019, by

LAWTON, Mich. — A Lawton man was arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault after getting a ride from a young woman.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, a man convinced the woman to drive him from the Main Street Laundromat to a home in the Paw Paw area. The suspect pulled a knife and forced her to drive to a cornfield where he physically and sexually assaulted her. He then forced her to drive him into Paw Paw, robbed her and ran away.

The Van Buren County K-9 Unit quickly lead deputies to Jimmy Lee Mitchell of Lawton, who was questioned and arrested by police.  The 55 year-old man is a habitual offender and is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and criminal sexual assault.

The victim was treated for injuries at Bronson Lakeview Hospital and released. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office are not identifying the victim and ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 269-657-2006.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.