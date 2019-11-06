× Two teenagers charged with vandalizing 60+ cars during break-in spree

HASTINGS, Mich. – Two teenagers are facing multiple felonies for breaking into more than 60 vehicles.

19-year-old Emil Skokan and 17-year-old Marc Wiggins were charged with what’s being described as a two day crime spree spanning multiple counties. Court documents allege the teenagers shot out windows on the vehicles then proceeded to steal items from inside.

Both teenagers are facing 17 felonies filed in Barry County, which include a variety of breaking and entering charges, weapons charges and larceny. On top of those, each face another 4 charges from the Department of Natural Resources including: receiving/concealing, weapons felony firearm, assault resist/obstruction of justice and fleeing.

One of the places targeted was Hastings Mutual in Hastings.

“This is more than tom-foolery,” said Chief Pratt of the Hastings Police Department. “This could have been really dangerous, especially at this time when people were leaving work.”

Investigators believe the two teenagers began committing the crimes on Tuesday morning. At some point, detectives learned a description of the vehicle they were in, later found to be stolen out of Kalamazoo County.

A DNR officer saw the vehicle and followed it. The driver took off and a chase followed. The vehicle crashed as a result and ended up in a swamp. Moments later, the two teenagers took of running.

When police then searched the stolen vehicle, they found two shotguns inside. Plus, one of the teenagers was found with a 0.45 caliber handgun on him, according to police.

“There was no charges reported to anyone,” said Chief Pratt. “It just damage to property, which is serious but thankfully no person was hurt. This was something that could have been really serious.”

The judge set both teenagers bond at $100,000.

Investigators are continuing to look into the possibility that