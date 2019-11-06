Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Wassink’s big night leads WMU back into first place

Posted 8:18 PM, November 6, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink ran for 131 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos knocked off Ball State Tuesday night, 35-31.

After the game, the senior who played in his final home, was called to the riser to celebrate.

"I was hoping that somebody else would kind of jump up there," Wassink said after the game. "As soon as they were calling my name I was like  'yeah I'll get up there.'  It was a lot of fun it is pretty cool last home game and it really hasn't sunk in yet I don't think it will until after the season, that was the seniors last game at home but it was a lot of fun."

With the win, Western Michigan (4-2, 6-4) becomes bowl eligible for a school record 6th straight season.

The Broncos hit the road for their final two regular season games at Ohio next Tuesday and at Northern Illinois November 26th.

