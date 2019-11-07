35th annual Beneath the Wreath charitable shopping event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s that time of year again! Tackle your holiday gift list early while giving back to the community at Beneath the Wreath: A Charitable Shopping Event presented by the Junior League of Grand Rapids (JLGR).

This year’s show features a refreshing alternative to traditional shopping. Guests will be amazed by the extensive selection of unique items from 40+ juried exhibitors, including the best in stylish women’s clothing and accessories, holiday and home décor, handmade arts

and crafts, children’s clothing, men’s gifts, and specialty local and gourmet foods.

General admission shopping hours begin Friday, November 8 from 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM and continue on Saturday, November 9 from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM at The Cultural Center at St. Nicholas, 2250 East Paris Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan (just north of 28

th Street).

Advance Beneath the Wreath admission tickets are $5 each online.

Tickets available for purchase at the door are $7 each and, as always, children 15 years and younger are FREE.

A special Sip and Shop event will be held Friday, November 8, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Guests can enjoy a glass of wine while completing their holiday shopping for a charitable cause.

Tickets for a glass of red or white wine are $5 each.

New for 2019 is Cookies With Santa, an opportunity for youngsters and the young at heart to meet and greet St. Nick on Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Area businesses and designers will transform the west hall of the Cultural Center into an elegant winter wonderland for the Wreath Raffle. Over a dozen spectacularly decorated and donated collectible wreaths will be displayed and available for bids via single tickets during both days of the event.

Wreath bid tickets are $2 each and winners will be drawn on Saturday, Nov. 9. Enjoy delectable sweets and refreshments at Café Noël, and pick up a Junior League cookbook, the perfect holiday hostess gift, at the JLGR booth.

100% of ticket sales and 15% of all exhibitor sales directly support JLGR charity projects dedicated to improving children’s physical health in our community including Backpack Buddies, Kids in the Kitchen, and the Junior League Wellness Adventure Yard (JL W.A.Y.).