89th Saladin Shrine Circus coming to Deltaplex Arena Nov. 7-10

All weekend long the Deltaplex Arena will be the home of exotic animals, amazing acrobats, and hilarious clowns as part of the 89th Saladin Shrine Circus.

The Dominguez Dogs, as seen on America's Got Talent, stopped by the studio to give viewers a sneak peek of their circus act.

The Shrine Circus has all kinds of talented and entertaining acts from all around the globe performing in a two-hour show spectacular. Some of the acts include showgirls, the Kyrgyzbala Cossack Riders, wild animals like tigers and elephants, acrobats, and more.

The Shrine Circus will take place November 7-10 at the following times:

Thursday, November 7: 7 p.m.

Friday, November 8: 10:30 a.m., 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9: 11 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10: 2 and 6 p.m.

For ticket prices and more show information, visit thejordanworldcircus.com.