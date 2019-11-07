Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

A coworker remembered: FOX 17 mourns late producer

November 7, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– We have a lot of people who work at FOX 17 behind the scenes to make our newscasts and other projects a reality. One of those people is someone who wasn’t on TV, but was an important member of our team.

Jonathon Havens worked in our Creative Services Department as a writer and producer. He was with FOX 17 for more than a decade, and had started out here as an intern, working his way up.

Jonathon Havens was a Creative Services Producer at FOX 17

Jonathon was known for his wit, creativity, and a sense of humor he never lost, even as he battled cancer.

This fall, he lost that fight.

He was only 33-years-old.

Jonathon leaves behind his loving family, his wife, Jessica, whom he married in 2017, as well as friends and coworkers here at FOX 17.

FOX 17 is grateful for all of his hard work over the years, and send our thoughts to Jonathon’s loved ones.

 

