Broadway Showstoppers coming to GR Symphony this weekend

Broadway fans won't want to miss the Grand Rapids Symphony's upcoming concert. They're pulling out the scores for all the best songs from the most popular musicals in history this weekend at the Broadway Showstoppers concert this weekend.

The concert will feature performances by Broadway stars Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway. They're both Tony-nominated singer/actresses, and have been stars of the New York City Cabaret scene with their show, "Sibling Revelry."

The show includes music from “Wicked” to “West Side Story.” Highlights will include “All that Jazz,” “Defying Gravity” and Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend” as duets. Ann will sing “Blues in the Night” and, of course, “The Nanny.” Liz will sing “Memory” from “Cats,” “Journey to the Past” from “Anastasia” and more.

Tickets start at $18 and discounted at $5 for students.

Performances will take place November 8-10.

For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit grsymphony.org.

