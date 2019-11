× Christian Tanner takes Blitz Boss voting for week 10

(FOX 17) — East Kentwood senior quarterback Christian Tanner has won the online Blitz Boss vote for the first round of the playoffs.

Tanner completed 5 of 9 passes for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns, ran for 90 yards on 8 carries with 2 more scores, he also kicked a 27-yard field goal and was 5-5 on extra points as the Falcons won at Rockford.

East Kentwood (6-4) travels to Brighton (8-2) for a division one district championship game on Friday.