Domestic assault leads to 3-hour stand-off

PORTAGE, Mich. — A SWAT team forcibly entered the home of a man who had assaulted and threatened his wife.

A woman contacted police after escaping an assault by her husband just after 3 p.m. Thursday. When the Portage Department of Public Safety arrived at the home on Newells Lane, the man threatened the woman with a knife and barricaded himself into the home.

After almost 3 hours of negotiations with the 46-year-old man, Kalamazoo Metro SWAT ended the stand-off by forcing their way into the home, deploying a taser in the process. The man was arrested and is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of Domestic Assault and Resisting and Obstructing Officers.