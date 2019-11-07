× Dispatchers’ ‘Fresh Prince’ remix warns of snowy roads

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Grand Traverse County dispatchers are remixing the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song to warn drivers about the dangerous conditions.

In a Facebook post, dispatchers told a story all about how some cars got flipped and turned upside down and asked everyone to take a minute just to sit right there because people start crashing when snow fills the air.

“In Grand Traverse County, born and raised, in the snow belt is where we spent most of our days. Shivering’, freezin’, being all cool–shoveling the snow just before school. When a couple of cars, they were up to no good, started speeding fast thru my neighborhood. They got into one little spin, and the drivers got scared, the next thing you know they’re flying thru mid-air,” the post continues.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 4 to 6 inches of snow overnight around Traverse City, which may lead to another remix from dispatchers Friday morning.