Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dispatchers’ ‘Fresh Prince’ remix warns of snowy roads

Posted 1:27 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, November 7, 2019

FOX 17 image

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Grand Traverse County dispatchers are remixing the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song to warn drivers about the dangerous conditions.

In a Facebook post, dispatchers told a story all about how some cars got flipped and turned upside down and asked everyone to take a minute just to sit right there because people start crashing when snow fills the air.

“In Grand Traverse County, born and raised, in the snow belt is where we spent most of our days. Shivering’, freezin’, being all cool–shoveling the snow just before school. When a couple of cars, they were up to no good, started speeding fast thru my neighborhood. They got into one little spin, and the drivers got scared, the next thing you know they’re flying thru mid-air,” the post continues.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 4 to 6 inches of snow overnight around Traverse City, which may lead to another remix from dispatchers Friday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.