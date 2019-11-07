Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GOP leaders, Whitmer eye potential end to budget impasse

Posted 8:20 AM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, November 7, 2019

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to the media on Aug. 28, 2019 in Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature may be close to resolving a budget impasse that led her to veto nearly $1 billion in proposed funding.

Supplemental spending bills are listed for potential votes in the House Thursday and the State Administrative Board is due to hold a special meeting at which it could unwind more than $600 million in fund transfers the Democratic governor ordered more than a month ago.

Whitmer vetoed an unprecedented amount of funding after being sent a budget over which she had no input following a breakdown in short-term road-funding talks.

She and Republicans want to undo some of her spending cuts but have been at odds over limiting her ability to unilaterally shift funds within state departments.

