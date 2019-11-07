Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPL hosting Book Club for Kids

Posted 9:47 AM, November 7, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a book club for kids.

The first in the series kicks off Saturday, November 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the main branch of GRPL, 111 Library Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Children ages 4-11 can explore social justice topics that impact their daily lives through children's literature.

GVSU, GRPL and community volunteers will read children's books on that month's social justice topic (e.g. celebrating diversity, gender, equity, disability).

After the book readings, we discuss the month's social justice topic in small groups and enjoy a snack and themed craft activity.

This program is a partnership between the Grand Rapids Public Library and the School of Social Work at Grand Valley State University.

This month’s topic: First Nations People.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.