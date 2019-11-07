GRPL hosting Book Club for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a book club for kids.

The first in the series kicks off Saturday, November 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the main branch of GRPL, 111 Library Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Children ages 4-11 can explore social justice topics that impact their daily lives through children's literature.

GVSU, GRPL and community volunteers will read children's books on that month's social justice topic (e.g. celebrating diversity, gender, equity, disability).

After the book readings, we discuss the month's social justice topic in small groups and enjoy a snack and themed craft activity.

This program is a partnership between the Grand Rapids Public Library and the School of Social Work at Grand Valley State University.

This month’s topic: First Nations People.