Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Snowfall on Wednesday is creating a tricky commute for drivers Thursday morning.

Both snow and ice have led to slick roads across West Michigan.

We spoke to the Kent County Road Commission which has been working around the clock to try and treat the roads.

Our Alyssa Hearin spoke with road crews about how they prepared for Thursday's commute and what could be a very active snow season.