Kid makes adorable sign to find missing cat

ALLEGAN, Mich. - One kid in Allegan is making sure everyone is on the lookout for his missing pet.

Second-grader Mateo Ruiz drew a picture of his cat on a sign that reads: "Missing cat, prss loudly, doesn't much."

Ruiz' cat, Blanco, is an indoor-outdoor cat. On October 28th, Blanco never came home and hasn't been seen since.

"Yeah, I did all of this," said Ruiz, as he was pointing to the sign that is near his home.

The sign has a blue collar, which is what the cat was wearing when the family last saw him.

Ruiz hopes that neighbors will check their sheds and garages because Blanco likes to cuddle up in those types of buildings.

The family has already received a few calls about possible sightings but no luck yet.