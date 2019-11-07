× Michael Bublé to perform at Van Andel Arena in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Singer Michael Bublé will perform at Van Andel Arena in 2020.

The multi-Grammy winner singer will now perform on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 18 at 10:00 AM at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices and online.

Michael’s 2020 U.S. Tour will include stops at TD Garden in Boston on March 25 and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 9.

This past February Bublé returned to the U.S. after a lengthy absence for a sold out 37 show tour where he performed for over 500,000 fans. His 2019 world tour included 82 shows in front of over 1.2 million people.

He has already completed five sold out world tours, won four Grammy Awards, and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.

Bublé released a new version of the holiday single “White Christmas” on November 1.