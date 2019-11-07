× More snow tonight for some

WEST MICHIGAN — Although most of us will just have to watch out for a few flurries and light snow showers at times through tomorrow morning, a few of us will have to watch for occasional bursts of heavier snow with some additional accumulation possible.

A northwest flow off Lake Michigan could produce a band or two of more significant snowfall this evening through early tomorrow morning. Here’s a look at the band of snow Future Track HD depicts right around midnight tonight:

This band (or bands) of lake effect snow could generate another 2 to 4 inches of accumulation, possibly even a localized 5 inches total somewhere between this evening and early tomorrow morning.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for this event from 7 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. tomorrow morning for Newaygo and Oceana counties:

As high pressure continues to move in tomorrow, the lake effect snow showers will diminish and come to an end by mid-afternoon. Some sunshine is also expected on your Friday afternoon.

