Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 7

1. Tickets for "Hamilton' in Grand Rapids go on sale today.

Broadway Grand Rapids is hosting the production between January 21 and February 9 of next year. The DeVos Place box office opened up earlier this morning, and people can grab them online at Ticketmaster too.

Prices range from $70, all the way up to $250 for premium seats. There will also be a ticket lottery with 40 seats up for grabs for just $10. Those details will be announced at a later date.

2. New use for an old high school gym in Kent County. Special Olympics Michigan announced plans to turn the old South Christian High School in Byron Township into a new sports and inclusion center, or a training facility.

The building is 127,000-square feet, and the organization says they're planning to focus on unified sports, as well as health and wellness programs.

They say the location will provide space for year-round activities.

3. On Veterans Day, Versity Blood Center of Michigan will honor veterans for their dedication to country and commitment to saving lives through blood donation.

Everyone is encouraged to thank and honor local veterans by donating blood on November 11 at one of Versiti's eight donor centers or at a local community blood drive.

In West Michigan, their centers are located on Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids, Wilson Drive in Grandville and on Milham Avenue in Portage.

To schedule an appointment call 1-866-642-5663 or visit them online.

4. If the snow doesn't put you in the holiday spirit, this likely will for coffee drinkers. Starbucks is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

The coffee chain says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

Starbucks is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year, including the peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel Brulee latte.

The cups and special drinks are expected to make their debut today.

5. The holiday magic is back. The Grand Rapids Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" on December 13-15 and 20-22.

Don't miss Clara's dreams of a handsome prince, dancing snowflakes, a kingdom made of sweets, or the sugar plum fairy.

Music will be performed live by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Tickets start as low as $20.