× Nearly 3,000 customers without power after snow in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly 3,000 Consumers Energy customers are waking up without power after snowfall Wednesday night.

As of 5:40 a.m. Thursday, more than 2,852 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Muskegon County, according to the outage map.

Another 418 customers are without power in Ottawa County.

No word on what caused the outage but we are working to learn more information.