Replica gun leads to lockdown at Calhoun Co. school

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Calhoun County high school was placed in a lockdown Thursday after a student was found with a replica handgun in his backpack.

Calhoun Community High School was locked down around 9:30 a.m. after administrators received a report about someone with a gun.

One authorities arrived, a 15-year-old student was taken into custody and deputies found a replica firearm capable of firing blanks in his backpack. Authorities said the gun was loaded with live ammunition but don’t think the gun was capable of firing it.

There were no injuries and investigators don’t think there is any danger to the public.

The teen is being held at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.

