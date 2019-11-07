Shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at Changing Thymes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From vintage keepsakes to one-of-a-kind chalk painted furniture, Changing Thymes in Grandville has two giant buildings full of vintage items for the taking! They have some fun shopping events leading up to the holidays, so shoppers can find that special gift for a friend or family member.

Changing Thymes kicks off the holiday season with sneak peeks of holiday decor, both old and new styles. They have a variety of styles like farmhouse, rustic country, industrial, modern, vintage, retro, and more.

Stop by their two locations on the following dates to take advantage of holiday deals:

November 8 & 9: Holiday Extravaganza

November 29 & 30: Shop Local

December 20 & 21: Last Chance For Gifts

Check out both of their locations on 4187 Chicago Drive and 2900 Wilson Avenue in Grandville.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram !