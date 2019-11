Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take the guess work out of holiday gift giving this year. Head to downtown Holland on Friday where shoppers can literally Shop 'Til You Drop with so many great deals and unique gifts.

Shop 'Til You Drop is the first holiday event of the season where more than 40 downtown shops will stay open late from 7-10 p.m. offering amazing deals up to 30 percent off.

Participating restaurants will also be offering discounts on meals starting at 5 p.m.