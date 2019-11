× Suspect arrested after Kzoo. Co. home invasion

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is facing charges after a home invasion in Kalamazoo County.

Deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at Danford Creek Apartments in Oshtemo Township.

We’re told the suspect broke into an apartment and assaulted the tenant.

He took off from the scene before deputies arrived but was tracked down by a K9.

He was arrested and is now being held in jail.