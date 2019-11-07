Take the 10-Minute Plexaderm Challenge to get younger looking skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you taken the 10-Minute Plexaderm Challenge to shrink your undereye bags and wrinkles from your face? Many people all across the national have taken this challenge, and the results are so stunning they don't recognize themselves in the mirror.

Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco joined Todd on the Fox 17 Morning Mix to attest to the power of Plexaderm, and how it makes age lines disappear from your face in just 10 minutes or less.

Mention you saw Plexaderm on Fox 17 Morning Mix, and viewers can get 50% off their order plus free shipping.

Call 1-800-923-8973 or go to plexaderm.com.