× Viscksburg flea flicker wins play of the week voting

(FOX 17) — Vicksburg’s flea flicker against Paw Paw from last Friday night has been voted the play of the week from the first round of the playoffs.

Junior quarterback Jacob Conklin handed the ball to Jared Gorsline who lateraled it back to Conklin, who then proceeded to hit wide receiver Lucas Hatridge to get the ball out to the 49 yard line.

The Bulldogs (5-5) lost the game, but have now been to the playoffs in four of the last six seasons.