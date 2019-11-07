Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Ypsilanti man charged with sending trade secrets to Iran

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Detroit have charged an engineer with sending corporate trade secrets to a brother in Iran.

Amin Hasanzadeh of Ypsilanti is also accused of lying on immigration forms by failing to disclose his service in the Iranian military. He has permanent resident status in the U.S., commonly referred to as a green card.

The FBI says the 42-year-old Hasanzadeh sent confidential documents to Iran while working at a Michigan company that serves the auto and aerospace industries. The government says his responsibilities included work on a supercomputer that had aerospace applications. The alleged scheme occurred in 2015 and 2016.

Hasanzadeh appeared in court Wednesday and asked for an attorney. He says he works at the University of Michigan. He’s in custody until a Friday hearing.

