Attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo

Posted 4:53 AM, November 8, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was almost robbed at gunpoint around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning in the 3400 block of Kenbrooke Court.

When confronted the victim tried to disarm the assailant which ended with the gun being fired, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

No one was hit by the bullet, but the victim sustained minor injuries from the slide of the pistol and the gunshot scared the suspect off.

The suspect is reportedly a 5 ft. 10 African American male who drove off in a dark colored Chryslar sedan with tinted windows.

If you have any information about the attempted robbery, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or the Silent Observer at 343-2100.

