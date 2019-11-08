Breakfast with Santa at GRPM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --The annual holiday fundraiser, Breakfast with Santa, is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for families this December.

The program will be a special opportunity for families to enjoy a holiday breakfast, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more in the Museum on Saturday, December 14.

Breakfast with Santa is an exclusive event for only 200 people that provides attendees with the opportunity to skip the lines to meet and take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as enjoy a holiday breakfast at the Museum. Tickets include the breakfast experience, a free planetarium show Let it Snow, a holiday gift and general admission to the Museum all day. Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, pastries, coffee and juice.

Sessions sell out quickly, so early purchase is recommended. Each session has a capacity of 100 attendees. There will be two sessions on Saturday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person, with ages 2 and under being free. To purchase tickets or for additional information, visit www.grpm.org.

Proceeds from the Breakfast with Santa fundraiser support exhibitions and programming at the GRPM.