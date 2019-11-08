Bronson volleyball beats Centreville to advance to regionals

CENTREVILLE, Mich. -- The Bronson volleyball team is heading back to the regional semifinals after Thursday night's 3-1 win over Centreville in the district final. The Vikings will face Schoolcraft on Tuesday night at Schoolcraft high school.
