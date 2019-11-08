Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Chili cook-off in Kalamazoo in honor of fallen firefighters, homeless veterans

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This weekend you have a chance to take part in a chili cook-off event raising money and awareness for a local fallen firefighter memorial fund.

The Kalamazoo Mortgage Hero Salute Chili Cook-Off is Saturday, November 9 from 11 a.m. –  3 p.m. at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo.

The goal of the event is to raise money and awareness for the Comstock Fire Fighters memorial fund in honor of fallen chief Ed Switalski and collect food items for homeless veterans.

Tickets are $15 each.

