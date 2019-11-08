Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Crash closes portion of I-94 in Van Buren County

Posted 6:36 AM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37AM, November 8, 2019

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- Drivers are being advised to avoid a portion of I-94 in Van Buren County while crews work to clear the scene of a crash in the Lawrence area.

As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed due to a crash.

The eastbound lanes are closed at exit 52 and the westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at exit 56 in Van Buren County.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.

1 Comment

