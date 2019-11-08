× Driver at large, passenger arrested after Calhoun County pursuit

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is facing charges and another is at large after a pursuit in Calhoun County Thursday.

It started around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 23 Mile Road and Division Drive in Marengo Township when a deputy noticed the driver was speeding.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office says the driver failed to stop and fled through fields.

Both occupants in the car ending up jumping out and running through a wooded area.

The driver was able to make to get into another car and leave the area.

The passenger was tracked down to a nearby home with the help of a K9 and arrested. He told deputies the duo had come to the Albion area and that’s when the deputy spotted the car and tried to stop it.

The suspect , a 27 year old male from the Quincy area, was arrested but the driver of the fleeing vehicle remains at large.

Deputies say the car used was found to be stolen out of Indiana.