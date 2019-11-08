Friday’s Friend: Rosco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosco is an 8-year-old large mixed breed with the cutest, speckled ears ever! He is looking for a quiet home with no other pets to spend his golden years with. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and senior animals are fee waived to approved adopters all year round at HSWM.

HSWM has many dogs that would love to get out of the shelter and hang out in a foster home! HSWM is specifically looking for foster families that have no other pets and no young children. The fostering time commitment can vary from a weekend to a few months depending on the foster's schedules, and all supplies are provided by HSWM! To learn more about fostering for HSWM visit hswestmi.org/foster.html.

New Home November: Rabbit Adoption Special!

HSWM is full on rabbits and they're looking for new homes this November! Rabbits are $11 each, and the knowledgeable staff and adoption counselors will be happy to help find the perfect bunny for your family. To view available rabbits, visit hswestmi.org.