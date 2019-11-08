HOPKINS, Mich. -- The Hamilton volleyball team fell down two sets to one on Thursday night in the district final at Hopkins high school. The Hawkeyes would go on to win the fourth set and the decisive fifth, 15-6, to advance to regionals. Hamilton will face Paw Paw in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night at Otsego high school.
Hamilton volleyball rallies from behind to win district championship
