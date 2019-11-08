Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

I-196 westbound will be closed one more time, then all closures in interchange project will be over on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anything that is closed in the interchange project at I-96, I-196, and the East Beltline will be open by 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, according to the latest plan from the Michigan Department of Transportation. 

By 3 p.m. Friday, all lanes should be open at I-96 and Leonard Street, the ramp from Leonard to eastbound I-96 will open, and the ramp from the East Beltline to eastbound I-96 should be open. 

There will be some closures on Saturday, Nov. 8: 

  • Westbound I-196 closed from I-96 to Fuller Avenue 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • Left two lanes closed on I-96 westbound from M-21 to westbound I-196 closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • The ramp from M-21 to westbound I-96 closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • The ramp from southbound East Beltline to westbound I-96 remains closed until 2 p.m. 

Once all closures end at 2 p.m. Saturday, the area will continue to look like an active construction zone, as the new ramps are unfinished and other work cannot be concluded until 2020. 

Remember, there is no exit from eastbound I-96 to the East Beltline under the entire project is finished next year. To get to the Beltline, exit at Leonard Street or M-21. Traffic on eastbound I-196 from downtown Grand Rapids will be able to exit at the East Beltline or continue onto I-96. 

