Kendall College of Art and Design hosting open house

Now is the time high school seniors are pinning down where they will head off to further their learning for a future career. Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University is hosting a hands-on open house so families can see for themselves why KCAD is a great choice for students who want to pursue a career in art.

KCAD's open house will showcase more than 20 programs Kendall has to offer, along with demos and hands-on activities. Some of the booths will include a printmaking screen and squeegee for screen printing, paper samples from papermaking, and laser cutting samples from KCAD’s state-of-the-art FlexLab.

The open house will take place on Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, visit kcad.edu/open.