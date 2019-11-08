Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kendall College of Art and Design hosting open house

Posted 11:30 AM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, November 8, 2019

Now is the time high school seniors are pinning down where they will head off to further their learning for a future career. Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University is hosting a hands-on open house so families can see for themselves why KCAD is a great choice for students who want to pursue a career in art.

KCAD's open house will showcase more than 20 programs Kendall has to offer, along with demos and hands-on activities. Some of the booths will include a printmaking screen and squeegee for screen printing, paper samples from papermaking, and laser cutting samples from KCAD’s state-of-the-art FlexLab.

The open house will take place on Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, visit kcad.edu/open.

