GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a sure sign that the holidays are right around the corner as a local flower shop is hosting its annual holiday open house.

Kennedy's Flowers & Gifts is hosting its event Friday and Saturday at its location, 4665 Cascade Road SE in Grand Rapids.

There will be door prizes awarded hourly and you can earn Kennedy's Kash good for up to 50% off a future purchase.

Be the first to purchase a Scatter Joy floral arrangement and get free flower refills through January.