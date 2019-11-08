Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man accused of rape after meeting girl on Snapchat

Posted 2:27 PM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, November 8, 2019

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent City man faces life in prison after meeting a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat and allegedly raping her in his car.

Hulices Hernandez-Ruiz, 20, is accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was arraigned October 21.

Prosecutors say the rape allegedly occurred between June 29 and October 15 in the area of East Hile Road in Revenna Township. Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat  confirms with FOX 17 there was at least one sexual encounter between the victim and the suspect.

The victim’s mother notified authorities after viewing her daughter’s social media entries.

The suspect is being held in the Muskegon County jail.

