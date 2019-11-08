Montague defeats Ravenna 20-13 in OT
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Blitz Battle: Cedar Springs defeats Lowell 44-20
-
Leroy Quinn, Oakridge get revenge on Montague in OT win
-
Blitz Preview – Week 11
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
-
Ravenna knocks off Montague 17-7
-
Blitz Preview – Week 6
-
Blitz Battle: Oakridge beats Ravenna
-
Blitz Battle: Ravenna shuts out Muskegon Catholic Central 14-0
-
Grant Parker’s grab voted top play of week six
-
-
Blitz Battle: Montague takes down Portland 18-14
-
Ravenna off to impressive 5-1 start in Doug Samuels’ second season
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9