Patrick Warburton visits FOX 17 ahead of GR Comic-Con
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic-Con kicks off today and runs through November 10 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.
The event features fun for the entire family including a giant vending hall, car show, anime room, film festivals and a kids area.
There will also be appearances by celebrities, comic and animation guests, along with comic book authors.
Attendees can also expect to see the 200th Anniversary of Frankenstein Museum Display, meet the Ghostbusters, Minions, Finest and Starfleet.
To get your tickets, click here.
Celebrity Line Up:
Patrick Warburton: “Family Guy”, A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Ross Marquand: Avengers-Endgame, “The Walking Dead”
Tobin Bell: The Jigsaw Killer in the Saw films, Mississippi Burning, The Firm
Paul Freeman: Raiders Of The Lost Ark, MMPR: The Movie
Vernon Wells: “Power Rangers Time Force”, The Road Warrior, Commando
Tony Todd: “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, Candyman, Final Destination
Tom Kane: Yoda in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”
Paul Blake: Greedo in Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope
Alexis Tipton: “My Hero Academia”, “Dragonball Super”, “Escaflowne”
Ann Robinson: War Of The Worlds (1953), Dragnet (1954)
Greg Weisman: producer of “Young Justice Outsiders”, “Gargoyles”
Jason Marsden; ‘Young Justice Outsiders”, Spirited Away
Zeno Robinson: “Young Justice Outsiders”, “One Punch Man”
Zehra Fazal: “Young Justice Outsiders”, “Voltron: Legendary Defender”
Jennifer Riker: “Black Lightning”
Ming Chen: “Comic Book Men”
Sara Karloff: daughter of Boris Karloff
Rob Miller: “Face Off”
Comic and Animation Guests
Jim Shooter: Secret Wars, Superman, GI Joe, Transformers
Gail Simone: Birds Of Prey, Red Sonja, Batgirl, Wonder Woman
Heather Antos: co-creator Gwenpool; Star Wars, Deadpool, editor at Valiant
Graham Nolan: co-creator of Bane
Tony Isabella: creator of Black Lightning, Tygra
Mark Kistler: “The Imagination Station” on PBS
Christopher Jones: Young Justice Outsiders, The Batman Strikes
Shawn Coss: Cyanide and Happiness
David Nakayama: Deadpool, Ant Man and The Wasp, Spider-Man
Ty Templeton: The Batman Adventures, Spider-Man, MAD magazine
Guy Gilchrist: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Muppet Babies
Stuart Sayger: The Walking Dead, Bloodshot, Kiss, Vampirella
John Giang: Industrial Light and Magic
William Messner-Loebs: Wonder Woman, The MAXX
Authors
Timothy Zahn: Star Wars–Thrawn
Josh Malerman: Bird Box, “Creepshow”
Susan Dennard: The Witchlands Saga
Kristen Simmons: Article 5, The Deceivers
Elly Blake: Frostblood Saga
Sarah Rees Brennan: The Lynburn Legacy
Kirk Scroggs: The Secret Spiral Of Swamp Kid
Amy Lukavics: Ravenous, Daughters Unto Devils
Somaiya Daud: Mirage
Kara Thomas: The Cheerleaders
Derek Padula: the Dragon Ball scholar