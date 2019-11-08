× Patrick Warburton visits FOX 17 ahead of GR Comic-Con

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic-Con kicks off today and runs through November 10 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

The event features fun for the entire family including a giant vending hall, car show, anime room, film festivals and a kids area.

There will also be appearances by celebrities, comic and animation guests, along with comic book authors.

Attendees can also expect to see the 200th Anniversary of Frankenstein Museum Display, meet the Ghostbusters, Minions, Finest and Starfleet.

To get your tickets, click here.

Celebrity Line Up:

Patrick Warburton: “Family Guy”, A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Ross Marquand: Avengers-Endgame, “The Walking Dead”

Tobin Bell: The Jigsaw Killer in the Saw films, Mississippi Burning, The Firm

Paul Freeman: Raiders Of The Lost Ark, MMPR: The Movie

Vernon Wells: “Power Rangers Time Force”, The Road Warrior, Commando

Tony Todd: “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, Candyman, Final Destination

Tom Kane: Yoda in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

Paul Blake: Greedo in Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope

Alexis Tipton: “My Hero Academia”, “Dragonball Super”, “Escaflowne”

Ann Robinson: War Of The Worlds (1953), Dragnet (1954)

Greg Weisman: producer of “Young Justice Outsiders”, “Gargoyles”

Jason Marsden; ‘Young Justice Outsiders”, Spirited Away

Zeno Robinson: “Young Justice Outsiders”, “One Punch Man”

Zehra Fazal: “Young Justice Outsiders”, “Voltron: Legendary Defender”

Jennifer Riker: “Black Lightning”

Ming Chen: “ Comic Book Men”

Sara Karloff: daughter of Boris Karloff

Rob Miller: “Face Off”

Comic and Animation Guests

Jim Shooter: Secret Wars, Superman, GI Joe, Transformers

Gail Simone: Birds Of Prey, Red Sonja, Batgirl, Wonder Woman

Heather Antos: co-creator Gwenpool; Star Wars, Deadpool, editor at Valiant

Graham Nolan: co-creator of Bane

Tony Isabella: creator of Black Lightning, Tygra

Mark Kistler: “The Imagination Station” on PBS

Christopher Jones: Young Justice Outsiders, The Batman Strikes

Shawn Coss: Cyanide and Happiness

David Nakayama: Deadpool, Ant Man and The Wasp, Spider-Man

Ty Templeton: The Batman Adventures, Spider-Man, MAD magazine

Guy Gilchrist: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Muppet Babies

Stuart Sayger: The Walking Dead, Bloodshot, Kiss, Vampirella

John Giang: Industrial Light and Magic

William Messner-Loebs: Wonder Woman, The MAXX

Authors

Timothy Zahn: Star Wars–Thrawn

Josh Malerman: Bird Box, “Creepshow”

Susan Dennard: The Witchlands Saga

Kristen Simmons: Article 5, The Deceivers

Elly Blake: Frostblood Saga

Sarah Rees Brennan: The Lynburn Legacy

Kirk Scroggs: The Secret Spiral Of Swamp Kid

Amy Lukavics: Ravenous, Daughters Unto Devils

Somaiya Daud: Mirage

Kara Thomas: The Cheerleaders

Derek Padula: the Dragon Ball scholar