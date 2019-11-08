KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Schoolcraft volleyball team beat Kalamazoo Christian 3-0 on Thursday evening. The Eagles will advance to face four-time defending state champion Bronson in the regional semifinals on Tuesday at Schoolcraft high school.
Schoolcraft volleyball advances to regionals after straight set victory
