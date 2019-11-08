“Several hundred dollars-worth” bought using fraudulent credit cards

High School Football Scoreboard
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Police are looking for a man suspected of credit card fraud at gas stations throughout Newaygo County.

According to a post made by the City of White Cloud Police Department the man pictured in this article bought “several hundred dollars-worth of cigarettes, cigars, beverages, and fuel with fraudulent credit cards” from a Wesco in White Cloud, then drove off in a silver Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121. The White Cloud Police Department is encouraging everyone to share the posts on Facebook.

