Signature Chefs Auction to combine charitable giving with delicious food

Some of the finest culinary talent from around West Michigan will gather in one spot for the Signature Chefs Auction!

Guests are invited to sample the signature dishes of over 20 local chefs while bidding on the incredible, unique and tempting silent auction and culinary live auction packages.

5:00 – 7:00 pm Hors d’oeuvres and Silent Auction

7:00 pm Live Auction

$250 per person ($200 of the ticket price is tax-deductible)

$2,000 per VIP table (reserved seating for 10)

The money raised through the auction benefits the March of Dimes mission to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies.

The Signature Chef's Auction will take place on Monday, November 11.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at DeVos Place. For more information, visit signaturechefs.org.