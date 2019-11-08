Sounds of the Game: Kim Elders & Ryan Bertoia

(FOX 17) -- Basketball season is upon us and with it comes the return of two local coaches. Cornerstone men's basketball coach Kim Elders is now in his 27th season with the Golden Eagles while Aquinas head coach Ryan Bertoia enters his third. The two allowed us into their practices in this week's FOX 17 Sounds of the Game.
