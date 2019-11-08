Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Sounds of the Game: Kim Elders & Ryan Bertoia

Posted 12:51 AM, November 8, 2019, by

(FOX 17) -- Basketball season is upon us and with it comes the return of two local coaches. Cornerstone men's basketball coach Kim Elders is now in his 27th season with the Golden Eagles while Aquinas head coach Ryan Bertoia enters his third. The two allowed us into their practices in this week's FOX 17 Sounds of the Game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.