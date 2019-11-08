Teenager charged in fatal shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teenager is accused of shooting 16-year-old Zamarian Cooper twice in the head at a party earlier this year, killing him.

Ty Purnell, 17, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Friday.

Prosecutors confirm with FOX 17 that the shooting happened in an alley between Smith and Wood streets in Muskegon on August 17.

“We’re alleging he was one of several shooters, and ultimately caused the death of Zamarian Cooper, who was an innocent bystander,” said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat.

Family members say Cooper was there because his sister went to the party and he was worried about her.