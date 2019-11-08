Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Teens arrested, charged in string of thefts in Grandville

Posted 5:23 PM, November 8, 2019, by

Mug shots of Mahrquaile Taylor (left) and Max Coleman.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Two teens were arrested Thursday after being found in a stolen vehicle with multiple stolen items inside.

Officers pulled over a stolen vehicle at 12:04 a.m. near Lee Street and Dixie Avenue in Grandville, an area where police are investigating a string of thefts from unlocked vehicles and garages.

Police say they found stolen items inside the vehicle and were able to connect the two people inside to six other incidents in the area.

The 19-year-olds, Max Coleman and Mahrquaile Taylor, were both arrested and charged with two counts of receiving and concealing stolen property and stealing a financial transaction device. Each count if a felony.

Coleman also received a charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.