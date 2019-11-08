× Teens arrested, charged in string of thefts in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Two teens were arrested Thursday after being found in a stolen vehicle with multiple stolen items inside.

Officers pulled over a stolen vehicle at 12:04 a.m. near Lee Street and Dixie Avenue in Grandville, an area where police are investigating a string of thefts from unlocked vehicles and garages.

Police say they found stolen items inside the vehicle and were able to connect the two people inside to six other incidents in the area.

The 19-year-olds, Max Coleman and Mahrquaile Taylor, were both arrested and charged with two counts of receiving and concealing stolen property and stealing a financial transaction device. Each count if a felony.

Coleman also received a charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer.