High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Vanna White hosts ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery

Posted 8:15 PM, November 8, 2019, by

(CNN) — Vanna White stepped in to host “Wheel of Fortune” after host Pat Sajak had emergency surgery, according to the show’s Twitter account.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the game show tweeted. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Friday’s taping seemed to have gone well, White was joined by Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Originally Published: 08 NOV 19 19:57 ET
By Amir Vera, CNN

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.