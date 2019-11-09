× 1 dead after crash in Cass County

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was heading north bound on Bellows Rd when his car left the road and crashed into a pond around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

He was pulled from the water and identified as Elkhart resident Chase Miller, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS performed CPR on him for thirty minutes but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that he was not wearing his seat belt, and deputies are not sure if drugs or alcohol were factors.

